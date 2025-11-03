Saratov oil refinery and logistics facilities of Russian army in occupied settlements of Rozkishne and Dovzhansk in Luhansk region have been hit, - General Staff

On the night of 3 November 2025, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck the Saratov oil refinery in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

Extent of damage

As noted, a hit on the facility and a fire in the area of the ELOU AVT-6 oil refinery complex were recorded.

The Saratov Refinery is one of the oldest oil refineries in Russia.

As of 2023, its processing capacity was 4.8 million tonnes. The enterprise is involved in supplying the needs of the Russian Armed Forces.

Strike on enemy logistics in occupied Luhansk region

Also, according to the General Staff, fire damage was inflicted on the invaders' logistics facilities in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region. In particular, a warehouse of material and technical resources in the village of Rozkishne and a mobile stock of fuel and lubricants in Dovzhansk were hit.

The defence forces are consistently implementing a set of measures to destroy critical elements of the terrorist state's military-industrial base in order to deprive it of the ability to continue its aggression.

What prededed it?

On the night of 3 November, drones attacked Saratov and the region. An oil refinery was hit.