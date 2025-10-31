Ukraine has successfully hit 160 Russian oil facilities since start of year – Maliuk

Ukrainian forces have carried out around 160 successful strikes on Russian oil refineries over the past 10 months.

SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) head Vasyl Maliuk said this at a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

Successful strikes by Ukraine

According to him, 20 such facilities were struck in September and October.

"That includes six refineries, two oil terminals, three fuel depots and nine pumping stations," Maliuk said.

Aftermath of strikes on Russian oil refineries

"This has caused a 20% shortfall on the domestic market for petroleum products and a 37% idle rate of refining capacity," the SBU chief said.

"We are ‘stinging’ lawful targets. Oil production and refining make up 90% of Russia’s defence budget. These are dirty oil roubles, paid for with which the enemy kills us," Maliuk added.

