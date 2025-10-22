Oil refinery and ammunition plant hit in Russia, - General Staff of AFU

On the night of 22 October, the Ukrainian defence forces attacked strategic targets in Russia. An oil refinery and an ammunition plant were hit.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

Saransk Mechanical Plant

The enterprise is located in the Republic of Mordovia. Explosions were recorded on its territory.

The plant produces anti-personnel engineering munitions and mining kits, detonators for munitions, and initiation units.

Makhachkala oil refinery

In Dagestan, a hit was recorded at one of the oil refineries on the territory of the enterprise.

"The main purpose of the plant is to provide fuel and its storage in the interests of the Caspian Fleet naval base and refuelling of Russian occupiers' warships. The annual processing volume is up to 1 million tonnes.



The extent of the damage is being assessed," it added.

