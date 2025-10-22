ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9830 visitors online
News Video Drone attack on Russian regions
2 651 9

Drones attacked Dagestan: authorities report strike on enterprise. VIDEO

Drones attacked the Republic of Dagestan in Russia. There are reports of a hit.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ASTRA.

People posted videos of the UAVs flying overhead and reported shooting and explosions.

Later, the head of the region, Melikov, confirmed the attack:

"Today, enemy drones attacked the territory of Dagestan. They targeted one of the republic's enterprises. There is no information about casualties or injuries at this time. Information about the destruction is being clarified."

See: Substation burns in Bryansk region of Russia after drone attack. VIDEO

Drones attacked Dagestan: strike on enterprise reported

Author: 

Dagestan (15) Russia (12873) Strikes on RF (483)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 