Drones attacked Dagestan: authorities report strike on enterprise. VIDEO
Drones attacked the Republic of Dagestan in Russia. There are reports of a hit.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ASTRA.
People posted videos of the UAVs flying overhead and reported shooting and explosions.
Later, the head of the region, Melikov, confirmed the attack:
"Today, enemy drones attacked the territory of Dagestan. They targeted one of the republic's enterprises. There is no information about casualties or injuries at this time. Information about the destruction is being clarified."
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password