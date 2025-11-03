Drones attacked oil refinery in Saratov. VIDEO

On the night of 3 November, drones attacked Saratov and the region. An oil refinery was hit.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Astra Telegram channel.

It is noted that residents of Saratov reported explosions during the night. After analysing footage posted on social media, the Astra Telegram channel determined that the Saratov oil refinery was hit.

According to "Rosaviatsiya", restrictions on the operation of the Saratov airport lasted more than 6 hours.

Strikes on the Saratov oil refinery

The Saratov oil refinery had already been targeted in 2025. On 16 October, the facility was attacked by drones. Fires were reported in some technological areas.

The fire was extinguished within a few hours, and no casualties among the personnel were confirmed. This attack was the first recorded serious strike on an oil refinery in the Saratov region in 2025.

What is known about the enterprise

The Saratov oil refinery is one of the oldest in Russia and is part of "Rosneft". The plant processes about 4.8 million tonnes of oil per year and supplies fuel to the Volga region.

Technological capabilities

It has several main oil processing units: Atmospheric-vacuum distillation unit (AVT-6) — for primary processing of crude oil. Pentane-hexane fraction isomerisation unit — for improving fuel quality. Other units for the production of petrol, diesel fuel, fuel oil and other petroleum products.



It is one of the key energy facilities, so attacks on it could have economic and logistical consequences for Russia.

