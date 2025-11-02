UAV attack on port of Tuapse: tanker and an oil terminal were damaged, there are at least three fires. PHOTOS

As a result of a night attack by Ukrainian drones on the port city of Tuapse in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, a tanker and an oil terminal were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Krasnodar Krai operational headquarters.

What does the operational headquarters say?

"In the port of Tuapse, fragments of drones fell on an oil tanker. The deck superstructure was damaged. The tanker's crew was evacuated. A fire broke out on the ship. The terminal's buildings and infrastructure were also damaged. In addition, the windows of the railway station building were damaged. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," they said.

OSINT analysis

According to ASTRA, at least three fires were recorded in the seaport of Tuapse after the drone attack.

Footage from eyewitnesses shows at least three fires, according to ASTRA's analysis. Two of them are at the deep-water berthing complex of RN-Morskoy Terminal Tuapse LLC, and another is at the oil loading berth near the South Pier.

Another fire was likely recorded at the dry cargo and bulk pier in the northwestern part of the bay, but there is no reliable confirmation of this.

What preceded this?

Earlier, it was reported that drones attacked the Krasnodar krai of the Russian Federation: explosions were heard and an oil terminal was on fire.

According to the SSU, Ukraine has successfully hit 160 oil refining facilities in Russia since the beginning of the year.

