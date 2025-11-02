ENG
Infrastructure of Russian oil refinery in Krasnodar region has been hit, - General Staff

Strike on the port of Tuapse

On the night of 2 November 2025, the Ukrainian Defence Forces launched a fire attack on the infrastructure of the RN-Tuapse Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

What exactly was hit?

According to preliminary data, the oil loading infrastructure of the Russian federal seaport located on the Black Sea coast in Tuapse Bay was hit.

"This terminal is one of the largest in Russia.

The Defence Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff added.

What preceded this?

  • The day before, it was reported that drones had attacked the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation: explosions were heard and an oil terminal was on fire.
  • Later it became known that a tanker and an oil terminal were damaged, and there were at least three fires.
  • According to the Security Service of Ukraine, Ukraine has successfully struck 160 oil refining facilities in Russia since the beginning of the year.

