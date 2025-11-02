Infrastructure of Russian oil refinery in Krasnodar region has been hit, - General Staff

On the night of 2 November 2025, the Ukrainian Defence Forces launched a fire attack on the infrastructure of the RN-Tuapse Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the General Staff.

What exactly was hit?

According to preliminary data, the oil loading infrastructure of the Russian federal seaport located on the Black Sea coast in Tuapse Bay was hit.

"This terminal is one of the largest in Russia.

The Defence Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff added.

