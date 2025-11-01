Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,142,730 people (+900 per day), 11,316 tanks, 34,137 artillery systems, 23,521 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,142,730 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from February 24, 2022, to November 1, 2025, are estimated at:
- personnel – approximately 1,142,730 (+900) individuals
- tanks – 11,316 (+6) units.
- armored combat vehicles – 23,521 (+2) units.
- artillery systems – 34,137 (+9) units.
- MLRS – 1,534 (+1) units.
- Air defense systems – 1,235 (+2) units.
- aircraft – 428 (+0) units.
- helicopters – 346 (+0) units.
- Operational-tactical level UAVs – 76,704 (+349) units.
- winged missiles – 3,917 (+0) units.
- ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
- submarines - 1 (+0) units
- automotive equipment and tank trucks – 66,169 (+58) units.
- special equipment - 3,987 (+1) units.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password