SSU and Defence Forces struck oil terminal in Tuapse, damaging tanker and port infrastructure, - sources. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Security and Defence Forces carried out an operation on the oil terminal in Tuapse, damaging a tanker and port infrastructure.

sources in the SSU.

What was hit?

As noted, drones from the SSU's Alpha Special Operations Centre, in cooperation with other security and defence forces, hit a tanker and loading infrastructure at the Tuapse port oil terminal (Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation).

"Five drone strikes were recorded. As a result of the strikes, the tanker caught fire and at least four oil loading stands used for loading and unloading tankers were put out of order. Port buildings were also damaged," sources said.







What is known about the port of Tuapse?

The port of Tuapse is home to an oil terminal and an oil refinery owned by Rosneft.

"The Security Service continues to strike at the Russian oil refining infrastructure, which provides the enemy with resources for aggression against Ukraine. As long as the war continues, 'cotton' will continue to burn brightly at Russian oil refineries," an informed source in the SSU said.

