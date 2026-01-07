Strix attack drones eliminate group of occupiers hiding under bridge in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, troops of the Strix strike UAV company carried out a skillful combat operation and killed occupiers who were hiding under a bridge.

According to Censor.NET, Russian assault troops attempted to take advantage of weather conditions and slip unnoticed into the Defense Forces’ positions, but were promptly hit by Ukrainian drones.

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One of the surviving ruscists attempted to flee after several strikes on their position, abandoning his weapon.

Drone operators caught up with him and eliminated him.

The defenders published footage of their successful operation on their official Telegram channel.

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