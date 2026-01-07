Security Service of Ukraine Alpha fighters captures Russian soldier using Droid TW-12.7 ground robot. VIDEO

DevDroid has published for the first time footage of the evacuation of a Russian prisoner of war using an unmanned ground vehicle (UGV).

As Censor.NET reports, the video shows various aspects of the operation of the Droid TW-12.7 UGV of the SBU Special Operations Center "A", which carries out logistics missions, evacuates a prisoner, and also uses the machine gun mounted on it to eliminate Russian infantry.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to company representatives, "Alpha" was among the first to use unmanned ground vehicles as part of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

Watch more: Soldiers of 8th SOF Regiment capture two ruscists and take control of enemy position in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Earlier, it was reported that SBU drones struck a Rocket and Artillery Arsenal and an oil depot in Russia.

Watch more: SIGNUM drone operators destroy three guns and mortar in Lyman direction. VIDEO