Missile and artillery arsenal and oil depot hit by SSU drones in Russia, - sources. VIDEO

Drones from the SSU's Special Operations Centre "A" successfully attacked two enemy targets in the Russian rear.

This was reported by sources to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Ammunition depot

Explosions were heard at arsenal No. 100 of the Main Rocket and Artillery Administration (GRAU) in the Neysky district of the Kostroma region.

Ammunition have been detonating at this depot throughout the night. Local authorities began evacuating the population from nearby settlements.

The arsenal was important to the Russian occupiers because it supplied ammunition to lower-level invader depots in the western and central directions.

Read more: Oil depot on fire in Lipetsk region of Russia after drone attack. VIDEO

Oil depot

SSU drones also attacked the "Gerkon Plus" oil depot in Striletsky Khutory, Lipetsk Oblast, Russian Federation.

The strikes caused a fire. The oil depot supplied its products to the Tambov, Voronezh and Lipetsk regions of the Russian Federation.

Read more: Storm Shadow attacked Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine