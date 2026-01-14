Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,221,940 people (+990 per day), 11,550 tanks, 36,098 artillery systems, 23,902 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,221,940 Russian occupiers.
This information was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Elimination of Russian army
As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 14 January 2026 are estimated at:
personnel - approximately 1,221,940 (+990) individuals
tanks - 11,550 (+6) units
armoured combat vehicles - 23,902 (+3) units
artillery systems - 36,098 (+74) units
MLRS - 1,603 (+3) units
air defence systems - 1,275 (+5) units
aircraft - 434 (+0) units
helicopters - 347 (+0) units
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 106,428 (+1,074) units
cruise missiles - 4,163 (+8) units
ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
submarines - 2 (+0) units
motor vehicles and tankers - 74,119 (+232) units
special equipment - 4,042 (+0) units.
"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.
What preceded this?
As reported, an enemy assault group that was attempting to secretly break through to the positions of the Airborne Assault Forces in Pokrovsk was destroyed.
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