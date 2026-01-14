Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,221,940 people (+990 per day), 11,550 tanks, 36,098 artillery systems, 23,902 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,221,940 Russian occupiers.

This information was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Elimination of Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 14 January 2026 are estimated at:

personnel - approximately 1,221,940 (+990) individuals

tanks - 11,550 (+6) units

armoured combat vehicles - 23,902 (+3) units

artillery systems - 36,098 (+74) units

MLRS - 1,603 (+3) units

air defence systems - 1,275 (+5) units

aircraft - 434 (+0) units

helicopters - 347 (+0) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 106,428 (+1,074) units

cruise missiles - 4,163 (+8) units

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 2 (+0) units

motor vehicles and tankers - 74,119 (+232) units

special equipment - 4,042 (+0) units.

Watch more: "Occupiers deliver fuel for generator and ammo": 1st Assault Regiment drones eliminate two occupiers in open field. VIDEO

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

What preceded this?

As reported, an enemy assault group that was attempting to secretly break through to the positions of the Airborne Assault Forces in Pokrovsk was destroyed.

Watch more: Ruscist fails to reach cover, hit by drone from 68th Jaeger Brigade. VIDEO