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Ruscist fails to reach cover, hit by drone from 68th Jaeger Brigade. VIDEO
Fighters from the 68th Jaeger Brigade "Dovbush’s Hornets" eliminated an occupier in the middle of a city street using a strike drone.
As Censor.NET reports, the UAV unit caught up with a Russian serviceman who was trying to flee and eliminated him on the spot.
The invader tried to run into a building but did not manage to close the door, which allowed Defense Forces pilots to strike him immediately on the spot.
The video was published on the brigade's Telegram channel.
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