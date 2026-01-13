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News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupying forces Elimination of Russian occupiers
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Ruscist fails to reach cover, hit by drone from 68th Jaeger Brigade. VIDEO

Fighters from the 68th Jaeger Brigade "Dovbush’s Hornets" eliminated an occupier in the middle of a city street using a strike drone.

As Censor.NET reports, the UAV unit caught up with a Russian serviceman who was trying to flee and eliminated him on the spot.

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The invader tried to run into a building but did not manage to close the door, which allowed Defense Forces pilots to strike him immediately on the spot.

The video was published on the brigade's Telegram channel.

Watch more: Drone catches up with "banzai runner": NGU Khartiia pilot eliminates ruscist fleeing on motorcycle. VIDEO

Watch more: Shevchenko–Pokrovsk road becomes corridor of losses for occupiers as Air Assault Forces artillery and drones kill enemy. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11684) elimination (7167) drones (4412) 68th separate hunting brigade (74)
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