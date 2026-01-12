3 725 4
Drone catches up with "banzai runner": NGU Khartiia pilot eliminates ruscist fleeing on motorcycle. VIDEO
In the Kupiansk direction of the frontline in the Kharkiv region, a Ukrainian operator skillfully caught up with and struck a Russian invader on a motorcycle.
Censor.NET reports that a drone from the "Vii" reconnaissance battalion of the 13th Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartiia" landed in the middle of the road and waited for the occupier to move so it could kill him.
As a result of his attempts to flee, the ruscist did not notice as the Ukrainian pilot caught up with the "banzai runner" and hit him in the back.
In the final frames, the eliminated Russian serviceman lies among wrecked equipment.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password