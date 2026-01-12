155th Brigade drones take out three invaders and enemy vehicles in Pokrovsk. VIDEO

Drone operators of the 155th Separate Mechanized Brigade, named after Anna of Kyiv, killed enemy forces with strike drones in Pokrovsk.

According to Censor.NET, the drones hit two cars, a quad bike, and a shelter with Russian personnel.

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During combat UAV sorties, three Russian assault troops were also eliminated in open terrain among the wrecked equipment of the invaders.

The fighters shared footage of their work on social media.

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