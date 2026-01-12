Drone operators of the WORMBUSTERS unit of the 414th "Birds of Madyar" Brigade struck a ruscist among dense thickets in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, the sleeping occupier in a wooded area in the Donetsk region took a direct hit from a strike drone of the Defense Forces.

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In the video, as a result of the UAV explosion, the roasted invader is eliminated on the spot.

See also: Drones of the 155th Brigade destroyed a column of occupiers' equipment near Pokrovsk. VIDEO

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