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News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupying forces Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction Elimination of Russian occupiers
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WORMBUSTERS drone operators of 414th Brigade roast occupier in thickets in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Drone operators of the WORMBUSTERS unit of the 414th "Birds of Madyar" Brigade struck a ruscist among dense thickets in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, the sleeping occupier in a wooded area in the Donetsk region took a direct hit from a strike drone of the Defense Forces.

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In the video, as a result of the UAV explosion, the roasted invader is eliminated on the spot.

See also: Drones of the 155th Brigade destroyed a column of occupiers' equipment near Pokrovsk. VIDEO

Viewer discretion advised — not recommended for individuals who are psychologically sensitive.

Watch more: Fighters of 5th Assault Brigade destroyed four Russian ground robotic complexes. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11675) elimination (7162) drones (4405) Pokrovsk (864) 414 Magyar Birds (125)
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