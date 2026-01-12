8th Special Operations Forces regiment carried out raid in snow-covered forest and captured three occupiers in Donetsk region. VIDEO
Operators from the 8th Special Operations Forces Regiment carried out successful special operations in one of the areas in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, a group of special forces raided an enemy position: two Russian servicemen were killed at an observation post, and three more occupiers hid in a dugout.
The aggressive actions of the Special Operations Forces operators forced the enemy to surrender.
Working in extreme winter conditions behind enemy lines requires special forces not only to follow a different protocol for clothing selection, camouflage and working with critical equipment, but also to have a high level of physical and moral readiness.
Behind the scenes, a UAV subgroup, a fire support subgroup, an electronic warfare unit and other elements also contributed to the success of the operation.
- Earlier it was reported that the Special Operations Forces destroyed enemy warehouses and fuel trains in Crimea and the Donetsk region.
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