Piles of dead occupiers: Defence Forces fighters struck invaders in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

In the Kupiansk direction, Defence Forces fighters destroyed a column of occupiers during their attempt to storm the positions of Ukrainian soldiers.

According to Censor.NET, footage taken after the strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine shows piles of burned bodies of Russian soldiers.

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The occupiers were also seen trying to evacuate those who survived the attack.

A video of the Ukrainian soldiers' successful operation has been posted on social media.

Warning! Not recommended for viewing by persons with unstable mental health!