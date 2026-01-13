Shevchenko–Pokrovsk road becomes corridor of losses for occupiers as Air Assault Forces artillery and drones kill enemy. VIDEO

The Shevchenko–Pokrovsk road has become a logistics corridor for Russian forces and, at the same time, a site of significant losses.

According to Censor.NET, since autumn 2025, the enemy has been actively using this route to bring in personnel and equipment during the advance on Pokrovsk.

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Instead of a "road of life," the road has turned into a dangerous route for the occupiers.

Over the past months, artillery and unmanned systems units in the area of responsibility of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces have been deliberately engaging the enemy, systematically destroying its forces and equipment.

The published video captures the most striking hits on the enemy as it tried to use the Shevchenko–Pokrovsk road to support its offensive operations.

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