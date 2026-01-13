Russians test portable individual protective assault tent: "We have 10 tents. I’m sending one group today. Another one tomorrow.". VIDEO

Russian military personnel report testing another so-called "there-is-no-analogue" item—a portable individual tent designed to protect infantry from snow and strong winds during assault operations.

As Censor.NET reports, the tent is intended to be used directly during movement or while assault groups are positioned in open terrain in winter conditions. The solution is being pitched as a means of increasing infantry "comfort and survivability."

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"Russians testing another ‘there-is-no-analogue’—a portable individual tent to protect infantry from snow and wind during an assault. Coming soon in the lenses of Ukrainian drone operators," the comment to the test video says.

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Russia’s new "high-tech" invention closely resembles a camping shower or toilet tent, which, for example, on the Ukrainian market, costs around 1,000 hryvnias.

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