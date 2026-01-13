Ukrainian ambush drone finally got its Russian. VIDEO
In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian USF drone operators successfully used an FPV drone in ambush mode. The target was a Russian occupier wandering through the woods.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording from the UAV camera has been published online, showing the Russian approaching the drone, and then the image disappears.
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