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News Photo Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,220,950 people (+950 per day), 11,544 tanks, 36,024 artillery systems, 23,899 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,220,950 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Elimination of the Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 13 January 2026 are estimated at:

  • personnel - about 1,220,950 (+950) people
  • tanks - 11,544 (+3) units
  • armoured combat vehicles - 23,899 (+7) units
  • artillery systems - 36,024 (+51) units
  • MLRS - 1,600 (+2) units
  • air defence systems - 1,270 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 434 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 347 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 105,354 (+933) units
  • cruise missiles - 4,155 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • motor vehicles and tankers - 73,887 (+145) units
  • special equipment – 4,042 (+0) units.

Watch more: WORMBUSTERS drone operators of 414th Brigade roast occupier in bushes in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

elimination of the Russian Federation

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

What preceded this?

As reported, an enemy assault group that was attempting to secretly break through to the positions of the Airborne Assault Forces in Pokrovsk was destroyed.

Watch more: Piles of dead occupiers: Defence Forces fighters struck invaders in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11684) Armed Forces HQ (5077) liquidation (3026)
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