Enemy assault group was eliminated, which tried to covertly break through to positions of SAB in Pokrovsk. VIDEO

In the northern part of Pokrovsk, the enemy attempted to storm the positions of units of the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The enemy wanted to take advantage of the weather conditions

During the attack, more than 20 enemy infantrymen tried to take advantage of the weather conditions for covert advancement and movement.

However, the Sichoslav paratroopers detected them in time and gave the enemy a harsh rebuff.

Read more: Defense forces hold north of Pokrovsk and destroy enemy on outskirts of Myrnohrad, - Operation Task Force "East"

"Thanks to coordinated actions, our paratroopers inflicted fire damage on the enemy. After that, the enemy assault group lost the ability to advance further and was forced to hide in private buildings and basements.

The assault group was destroyed

As a result of further reconnaissance, the Sichoslav paratroopers eliminated the enemy.

The published video shows the repulsion of the Russian attack and the final stage of the destruction of the enemy assault group.

Watch more: Drones of 25th Sicheslavska Brigade destroyed column of enemy quad bikes in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO