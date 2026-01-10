Defense forces hold north of Pokrovsk and destroy enemy on outskirts of Myrnohrad, - Operation Task Force "East"

Ukrainian Defense Forces units in the area of responsibility of the Operation Task Force "East" are holding back the enemy's advance and have repelled 65 Russian assaults over the past day.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operation Task Force "East".

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Ukrainian units continue active operations in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration. The enemy is suffering significant losses.

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction

As noted, in the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 43 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Razine, Shakhov, Nikanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, and in the direction of Novopavlivka and Filiya.

Yesterday, according to preliminary data, 85 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 60 of whom were killed.

Read more: This is large grey zone: Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on fighting for Huliaypole

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a tank, a multiple launch rocket system, five vehicles, 68 unmanned aerial vehicles, four antennas, and a satellite communications terminal. They also hit an artillery system, a vehicle, and six shelters for enemy personnel.

Battles for Pokrovsk and Mirnograd

According to the Operation Task Force "East", Ukrainian units continue to control the northern part of Pokrovsk. Search and assault operations are underway to eliminate the enemy in urban areas.

In Mirnograd, our soldiers are holding defensive lines and eliminating the enemy on the outskirts of the city. To deter the enemy, the city's defenses have been reinforced with additional forces and resources.

"Logistics remain complicated. To strengthen our supply capabilities, measures are being taken to expand logistics corridors to Myrnohrad," the statement said.

Read more: This is large grey zone: Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on fighting for Huliaypole

Destruction of Russian troops

Overall, in the area of responsibility of the Operation Task Force "East", the enemy continues to suffer the heaviest losses during the day, 250 occupiers over the past 24 hours.

In addition, 1,130 UAVs of various types and 50 units of other weapons and equipment, including one tank, were destroyed.

Defense forces are focusing not only on eliminating enemy infantry, but also drone operators. Over the past 24 hours, 37 Russian UAV crews have been targeted.