This is large grey zone: Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on fighting for Huliaypole

Fierce battles are being fought for every block in Huliaypole, Russian assault groups are reaching the outskirts, but they are being destroyed and are unable to gain a foothold.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the air of the Radio Donbass Realities project by Vladislav Voloshyn, spokesman for the defence forces of southern Ukraine.

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"Our units are in the eastern and northern areas, and the enemy has the same. Fierce battles are being fought for the city: for every block, for every building," Voloshyn explains.

He adds that Russian assault groups do sometimes reach the western outskirts of the city, as reported by Deep State in its latest map update. But, according to Voloshyn, these groups are being destroyed and do not have time to gain a foothold.

Watch more: Two occupiers shot themselves with automatic weapons in unison on battlefield near Huliaipole. VIDEO

Russian losses

Voloshyn also says that, according to intelligence reports, the Russian army lost two groups of its forces during the assaults on Huliaipole:

"Two sets of Russian military units, subunits, and formations stormed Huliaipole and the settlements near it. Two sets. That is, a huge number of forces."

Russia has not officially commented on its losses.

See more: Enemy advanced in Huliaipole and Prymorske, DeepState says. MAP