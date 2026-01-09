Enemy advanced in Huliaipole and Prymorske, DeepState says. MAP

Russian forces advanced in Huliaipole and Prymorske in the Zaporizhzhia region. The situation line near Filiia in the Dnipropetrovsk region was also clarified.

As Censor.NET reports, DeepState project analysts say this.

"The enemy has advanced in Huliaipole (Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region) and Prymorske (Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia region), and the situation near Filiia (Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region) has been clarified," the report says.

Read more: Enemy has occupied Andriivka and Novomarkove and advanced in Donetsk region, - DeepState

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Read more: Enemy has advanced in Riznykivka, Chasiv Yar and Myrnohrad, - DeepState. MAP