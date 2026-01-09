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News Update of DeepState map
5 904 10

Enemy advanced in Huliaipole and Prymorske, DeepState says. MAP

Russian forces advanced in Huliaipole and Prymorske in the Zaporizhzhia region. The situation line near Filiia in the Dnipropetrovsk region was also clarified.

As Censor.NET reports, DeepState project analysts say this.

"The enemy has advanced in Huliaipole (Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region) and Prymorske (Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia region), and the situation near Filiia (Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region) has been clarified," the report says.

Read more: Enemy has occupied Andriivka and Novomarkove and advanced in Donetsk region, - DeepState

Updated maps

Frontline update: Russian Federation advances in Zaporizhzhia region
Frontline update: Russian Federation advances in Zaporizhzhia region
Frontline update: Russian Federation advances in Zaporizhzhia region

Read more: Enemy has advanced in Riznykivka, Chasiv Yar and Myrnohrad, - DeepState. MAP

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Hulyaypole (158) Filiya (6) Prymorske (26) DeepState (523)
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