Enemy has advanced in Riznykivka, Chasiv Yar and Myrnohrad, - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupation forces are advancing in Donetsk Oblast.
This was reported at the end of the day on 4 January by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Advancement of Russian troops
"The enemy has advanced in Riznykivka (Bakhmut district), Chasiv Yar (Bakhmut district) and Myrnohrad (Pokrovsk district)," the report says.
What preceded
As of Saturday morning, 3 January, it was reported that Russian troops were advancing in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region and in Donetsk region.
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