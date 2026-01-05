Enemy has advanced in Riznykivka, Chasiv Yar and Myrnohrad, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported at the end of the day on 4 January by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Advancement of Russian troops

"The enemy has advanced in Riznykivka (Bakhmut district), Chasiv Yar (Bakhmut district) and Myrnohrad (Pokrovsk district)," the report says.

Watch more: Dead occupiers lie scattered in Chasiv Yar after failed assaults. VIDEO

What preceded

As of Saturday morning, 3 January, it was reported that Russian troops were advancing in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region and in Donetsk region.

Read more: Occupiers advanced in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, - DeepState. MAP