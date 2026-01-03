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Dead occupiers lie scattered in Chasiv Yar after failed assaults. VIDEO
In Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukrainian drones recorded the aftermath of unsuccessful assaults by Russian troops.
According to Censor.NET, the area is literally littered with dead occupying infantrymen left behind after another series of unsuccessful attacks in this direction.
Footage from a drone of the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after King Danylo.
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