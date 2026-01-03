Fighters of Rubizh brigade destroyed tank, armoured personnel carrier and occupiers’ shelters in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Fighters from the Rubizh brigade struck the occupiers' personnel and equipment in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, drone operators destroyed at least two armoured vehicles and three shelters with Russian soldiers inside during combat sorties.

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The coordinated actions of Ukrainian soldiers led to significant losses for the enemy.

In particular, the following were destroyed:

1 armoured combat vehicle;

1 tank;

1 quad bike;

1 car;

3 shelters.

The soldiers shared footage of the successful strikes on social media.

See also: In 2025, fighters of the 60th Mechanised Brigade eliminated more than 8,200 occupiers, dozens of tanks and 13,500 UAVs. VIDEO

It was also reported that SOF fighters destroyed an enemy command post and warehouses in the Donetsk region.

Watch more: SSU’s "Alfa" special forces killed more than 2,100 occupiers in two weeks. VIDEO