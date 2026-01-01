SOF fighters destroyed enemy’s command post and warehouses in Donetsk region. VIDEO

On the night of 1 January, units of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces carried out a series of successful strikes on enemy military targets in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast.

According to Censor.NET, long-range drones destroyed the command post of the assault detachment of the 68th Tank Regiment of the 150th Motorised Rifle Division of the 8th Army of the Russian Federation in the city of Andriivka. All weapons reached their targets.

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Destruction of logistics facilities

In the city of Ilovaisk, a fuel and lubricants depot supplying the Russian Federation's 51st Combined Arms Army was destroyed.

In addition, long-range SOF drones struck a storage facility for "Shahed" and "Geran" drones at the Donetsk airport.

"Special operations forces continue to inflict disproportionate damage on the Russian army, undermining its offensive capabilities and efforts," according to comments under the video.

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Significance of the strikes

The destruction of command posts, fuel depots and drone storage bases significantly limits the enemy's ability to conduct offensive operations and reduces its logistical potential.

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