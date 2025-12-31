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Situation in Chasiv Yar: Russians attack under cover of snowfall, using assault groups. VIDEO
In the city of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, the enemy is attacking under cover of snowfall, using assault groups, army aviation and rocket artillery.
According to Censor.NET, soldiers of the 24th Brigade, together with friendly units, are destroying enemy infantry, ground robotic systems, artillery, ammunition depots, and transport.
The occupiers' losses for the week:
- 32 killed and 29 wounded;
- 286 UAVs of various types;
- 6 artillery systems;
- 14 vehicles;
- 4 ground robotic complexes;
- 2 ammunition depots;
- 22 communication antennas, 2 surveillance complexes, an electronic warfare system;
- 2 fortifications.
"The battle for the city is ongoing," the soldiers add in the comments under the video.
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