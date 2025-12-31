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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces Battles for Chasiv Yar
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Situation in Chasiv Yar: Russians attack under cover of snowfall, using assault groups. VIDEO

In the city of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, the enemy is attacking under cover of snowfall, using assault groups, army aviation and rocket artillery.

According to Censor.NET, soldiers of the 24th Brigade, together with friendly units, are destroying enemy infantry, ground robotic systems, artillery, ammunition depots, and transport.

The occupiers' losses for the week:

  • 32 killed and 29 wounded;
  • 286 UAVs of various types;
  • 6 artillery systems;
  • 14 vehicles;
  • 4 ground robotic complexes;
  • 2 ammunition depots;
  • 22 communication antennas, 2 surveillance complexes, an electronic warfare system;
  • 2 fortifications.

"The battle for the city is ongoing," the soldiers add in the comments under the video.

Watch more: SIGNUM drones eliminate seven ruscists in forest belt in Lyman region. VIDEO

Watch more: In Chasiv Yar, fighters of the 24th Brigade destroyed Russian assault group of 38 occupiers. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12166) elimination (7596) Donetsk region (5970) 24th separate mechanized brigade (110) drones (4914) Chasiv Yar (266) Bakhmut district (606)
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