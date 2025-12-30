SIGNUM drones eliminate seven ruscists in forest belt in Lyman region. VIDEO

Ukrainian drone operators from the SIGNUM battalion struck enemy equipment and personnel in the Lyman direction.

According to Censor.NET, during combat sorties, the fighters destroyed a quad bike and eliminated seven ruscists in a forest belt.

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One Russian soldier also tried to hide in a ditch, but a Ukrainian drone spotted him and eliminated him.

The defenders shared the footage on their official Telegram channel.

Watch more: Ruscists evacuate wounded fellow soldier lying in vehicle outdoors with his buttocks exposed. VIDEO

Earlier, air defense troops from the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade repelled a mass Russian drone attack in the Sumy region using "Wild Hornets" drones, shooting down 22 targets in six hours.

Watch more: Ruscists evacuate wounded fellow soldier lying in vehicle outdoors with his buttocks exposed. VIDEO