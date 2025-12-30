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News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupying forces Elimination of Russian occupiers
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SIGNUM drones eliminate seven ruscists in forest belt in Lyman region. VIDEO

Ukrainian drone operators from the SIGNUM battalion struck enemy equipment and personnel in the Lyman direction.

According to Censor.NET, during combat sorties, the fighters destroyed a quad bike and eliminated seven ruscists in a forest belt.

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One Russian soldier also tried to hide in a ditch, but a Ukrainian drone spotted him and eliminated him.

The defenders shared the footage on their official Telegram channel.

Watch more: Ruscists evacuate wounded fellow soldier lying in vehicle outdoors with his buttocks exposed. VIDEO

Watch more: Ruscists evacuate wounded fellow soldier lying in vehicle outdoors with his buttocks exposed. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12166) elimination (7596) Donetsk region (5970) drones (4914) Unmanned Systems Forces (410) Kramatorskyy district (1050) Lyman (190)
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