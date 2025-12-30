Air defence fighters of 47th SMB repelled massive attack by Russian drones in the Sumy region with "Wild Hornets" drones: 22 targets shot down in 6 hours. VIDEO

In the Sumy region, Ukrainian air defence forces carried out a successful special operation, repelling a massive attack by Russian drones. This was reported by the military of the 47th separate mechanised brigade "Magura".

According to Censor.NET, based on available information, the enemy planned a large-scale drone strike in the North Slobozhanskyi direction. However, the 47th SMB's intelligence uncovered the enemy's preparations in advance, allowing the air defence forces to concentrate the necessary number of interceptors and prepare for the attack.

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As a result, in just six hours of combat operations, a single crew from the "Magura" air defence unit's "Sky Wars" division destroyed 22 air targets. All enemy drones were intercepted while still in flight, preventing strikes on the positions of the Defence Forces, equipment and civilian infrastructure.

Watch more: Two dozen Russian drones destroyed by fighters of 47th SMB with help of anti-aircraft drones. VIDEO

The effective actions of Ukrainian interceptor pilots saved the lives of military personnel and preserved the combat capabilities of units in the direction. According to military estimates, this result may become a new record for Ukraine in terms of the number of drones shot down by a single crew in such a short period of time.

Watch more: 47th SMB fighters attacked 7 enemy drones, including Zala with thermal imager, Gerbera, and Molniya-2. VIDEO

Read more: 26-year-old Hero of Ukraine Maksym Danylchuk took command of 47th SMB "Magura"