47th SMB fighters attacked 7 enemy drones, including Zala with thermal imager, Gerbera, and Molniya-2. VIDEO

The "Sky Wars" interceptor unit of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura" destroyed a number of enemy drones within 24 hours.

The successful combat work was reported on the brigade's website, Censor.NET reports.

In total, during the day, the air defense fighters attacked seven enemy UAVs using FPV kamikaze drones:

4 Zala Lancet Z51 (one of them a night drone equipped with a thermal imager);

1 Zala-Z16 with a thermal imaging camera;

1 Gerbera;

1 Molniya-2.

The brigade emphasized that the consequences the air defense unit prevented could have been extremely severe. "The Zala Lancet was flying to destroy our equipment and infantry positions. The Zala Z16 was guiding the Lancet strike drones and scouting our positions," the report said.

Watch more: Our troops evacuated wounded comrade using ground robotic platform. VIDEO