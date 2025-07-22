ENG
Our troops evacuated wounded comrade using ground robotic platform. VIDEO

Our troops conducted the evacuation of a wounded comrade using a ground robotic platform within the enemy's fire control zone.

Developed and refined under combat conditions, the robotic system allows for the extraction of the wounded from the frontline without risking personnel, reports Censor.NET.

evacuation (577) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2982) 5 SAB (107)
