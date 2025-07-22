ENG
Fighters of 28th SMB show exclusive footage of operations deep behind enemy lines: SP gun and three AFVs destroyed. VIDEO

Fighters of the reconnaissance company of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign released exclusive footage of their operations deep behind enemy lines, which could not be shown for a long time, demonstrating how their efforts led to the destruction of a SP gun, a howitzer, and three armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs) with troops.

This is stated in a publication on the brigade's page, Censor.NET reports.

Russian Army (9670) elimination (5508) 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade (68)
