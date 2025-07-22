Defence forces destroy Russian Zala, Supercam and Orlan reconnaissance drones in sky. VIDEO

Every day, the occupiers actively use reconnaissance drones such as ZALA, Supercam and Orlan to detect the movement of our troops and equipment, as well as the location of critical infrastructure.

However, the border guards of the Revenge Brigade intercept enemy reconnaissance drones with FPV drones. Together with the radar operators, the pilots are organising a real hunt for Russian drones, Censor.NET reports.

