Marine infantry attacked launch site where Russian drone operators were based. VIDEO
Fighters of the 34th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade of the Marine Corps attacked the launch site where Russian drone operators were based.
According to Censor.NET, the Defence Forces continue to destroy enemy equipment and Russian invaders.
"The enemy’s Mavic didn’t even manage to take off, our FPV drone arrived faster. Along with the position — scrapped! The hunt for Russian pilots continues," the fighters added.
