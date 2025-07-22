Marine infantry attacked launch site where Russian drone operators were based. VIDEO

Fighters of the 34th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade of the Marine Corps attacked the launch site where Russian drone operators were based.

According to Censor.NET, the Defence Forces continue to destroy enemy equipment and Russian invaders.

"The enemy’s Mavic didn’t even manage to take off, our FPV drone arrived faster. Along with the position — scrapped! The hunt for Russian pilots continues," the fighters added.

Watch more: MiG-29 crew drops GBU-39 bombs on enemy positions: "Minus 20 orcs". VIDEO