26-year-old Hero of Ukraine Maksym Danylchuk took command of 47th SMB "Magura"

26-year-old Hero of Ukraine, Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Danylchuk, has become the new commander of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade "Magura".

They noted that he was born in the village of Barvynivka, Zviahelskyi District, Zhytomyr region, and is a graduate of the National Academy of Land Forces.

What is known about Maksym Danylchuk?

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, he has risen through the ranks from company commander to chief of staff and commander of the 30th SMB named after Prince Konstanty Ostrogski.

His unit defended Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, destroying hundreds of occupiers and much of their equipment. In February 2023, under Danylchuk's leadership, Ukrainian soldiers repelled numerous attacks by "Wagner" Group mercenaries in Donbas.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded him the title of Hero of Ukraine on 24 February 2024. He was also awarded the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky II and III degrees and the Order "For Courage" III degree.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Oleksandr Shyrshyn, commander of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura," submitted a resignation letter citing "stupid tasks" from the command.

In response, Censor.NET Editor-in-Chief Yurii Butusov commented that Shyrshyn’s statement requires an official response from the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the command. Further actions in the Kursk region should only be planned after an After Action Review.

It was later reported that, by order of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a working group was established to thoroughly investigate the circumstances outlined in the social media post by the commander of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

The working group that investigated the situation published by "Magura" battalion commander Shyrshyn on social media regarding a series of ineffective decisions on the front line found Shyrshyn himself to be undisciplined.

