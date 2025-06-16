Working group investigating combatant "Magura" Shyrshyn’s social media post finds him undisciplined.

According to Censor.NET, the commander of the battalion of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade (SMB) 'Magura', Oleksandr Shyrshyn, posted this on Facebook.

"After a ‘comprehensive’ investigation by the working group, they reached a powerful and unexpected conclusion:

‘Captain Shyrshyn was found to be undisciplined, resulting in the dissemination of official information on social media, and deserves a reprimand,’" he noted.

Shyrshyn believes it is easier to find an undisciplined battalion commander than to take measures to change approaches, build quality work, and prevent critical situations faced by many units.

Background

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Oleksandr Shyrshyn, commander of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura," submitted a resignation letter citing "stupid tasks" from the command.

In response, Censor.NET Editor-in-Chief Yurii Butusov commented that Shyrshyn’s statement requires an official response from the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the command. Further actions in the Kursk region should only be planned after an After Action Review.

It was later reported that, by order of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a working group was established to thoroughly investigate the circumstances outlined in the social media post by the commander of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade.