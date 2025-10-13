1 622 1
Two dozen Russian drones destroyed by fighters of 47th SMB with help of anti-aircraft drones. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Sky Wars unit of the 47th "Magura" SMB destroyed two dozen Russian drones using anti-aircraft drones.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the Ukrainian soldiers' combat work was published on the unit's social media page.
"Over the past two weeks, the Sky Wars soldiers of the 47th SMB have cleared 20 night and daytime russian "animal companions" in the Kursk, North Slobozhanskyi directions and at the state border: 8 reconnaissance Zala-z16, 8 strike Zala Lancet z51, 4 strike Molniya-2," the commentary to the video reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password