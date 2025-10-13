Ukrainian "Buk-M1" air defence system shot down "Iskander-K" cruise missile in Sumy region. VIDEO
The crew of the Ukrainian "Buk-M1" surface-to-air missile system destroyed an enemy "Iskander-K" cruise missile in Sumy region.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
