Moment of impact and detonation of ammunition of enemy "Buk-M2" air defence system. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing the moment of the hit on the Russian "Buk-M2" SAM and the detonation of its ammunition.

According to Censor.NET, the attack on the enemy equipment was corrected by the scouts of the 15th "Black Forest" Brigade.

"The scouts of the 15th Black Forest Brigade struck at an enemy 'Buk-M2' air defence system. After the hit, there was a fireworks display: the ammunition detonated. The system, worth about $25 million, was completely destroyed," the commentary to the video reads.

