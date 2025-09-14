Enemy Buk-M3 air defence system destroyed in occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, - Defense Intelligence. VIDEO
On 14 September 2025, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's Special Forces detected and successfully engaged the Russian invaders' 9K317M Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press centre.
As noted, a successful strike on an expensive enemy target was carried out near the village of Oleksandrivka in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region.
"The cost of the Russian Buk-M3 air defence system is between $40 million and $50 million," the Defence Intelligence said.
No further details are available at this time.
