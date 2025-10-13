Day in Sumy region: most shelling in Sumy and Shostka districts, people injured, damage reported. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Yesterday, 12 October 2025, Russian troops intensively shelled Sumy region. As a result of Russian shelling of the region, there were civilian casualties.

As noted, a 50-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were injured in the Yunakivska community as a result of an FPV drone strike.

In the Sumy community, an 82-year-old woman sought medical assistance (acute stress reaction to a UAV strike).

According to the RMA, during the day, from the morning of 12 October to the morning of 13 October 2025, Russian troops fired almost 90 times at 35 settlements in 14 territorial communities of the region.

Most attacks were recorded in Sumy and Shostka districts.

The enemy attacked the settlements of Sumska, Miropilska, Yunakivska, Khotynska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Esmanska, Shalyhynska, Druzhbivka, Sveska, Seredyno-Budska, Znob-Novhorodska, Velykopysarivska and Novoslobidska communities.





The enemy actively used guided aerial bombs and VOG drops form UAVs:

▪️15 strikes by KABs;

▪️over 10 VOG drops from UAVs.

The enemy also attacked the territory of Sumy region with FPV drones and UAVs.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

In particular, as noted, a civilian car was destroyed in the Sumska community, a non-residential building and high-rise buildings were damaged.

The air raid alert in the region lasted 19 hours and 9 minutes.

In turn, the SES reported that rescuers extinguished the fire at the scene of the enemy attack and examined the area.

Late in the evening on 12 October, a Russian drone struck the residential sector of the city. The hit was recorded near multi-storey buildings. Windows were smashed in the apartments of citizens.







The strike caused a fire in a non-residential building, which rescuers quickly extinguished. The SES employees conducted a survey of the area.

