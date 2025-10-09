Russia attacked Sumy region: 3 people killed, houses, industrial facility, and administrative building damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the enemy conducted 98 attacks on 32 localities in the Sumy region, using guided aerial bombs, mortars, artillery, and UAVs of various types. Enemy troops attacked Sumy using attack drones. During the day, there were several hits in the Zarichne and Kovpakivka districts.

One apartment block and 4 private residential buildings, an administrative building, a warehouse, an industrial facility, and 10 vehicles were damaged, Censor.NET reports.

In the Bilopillia district, a 66-year-old man died in his own home during a KAB air strike, and a private house was damaged. In the Mykolaivska community, an FPV drone strike claimed the life of another person, whose identity is being established. Another local resident died during a mortar attack on the Velykopysarivska district.

In Bilopillia, Russians used an FPV drone to hit a company car of power engineers. No one was injured. Police investigative teams and explosives experts were working at the sites of the attacks. Law enforcement officers documented the impact sites, examined them for explosives, and seized evidence.

















