Destruction of Russian "Shahed" strike drone with "Stinger" MANPADS. VIDEO
A Ukrainian soldier has shot down a Russian "Shahed" drone with an accurate shot from a "Stinger" MANPADS.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier's accurate shot was posted on social media.
"A Ukrainian soldier shoots down an enemy 'Shahed' in the west of the country with 'Stinger' MANPADS," the caption to the video reads.
