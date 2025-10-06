ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11867 visitors online
News Video Ukrainian Air defence
3 384 15

Destruction of Russian "Shahed" strike drone with "Stinger" MANPADS. VIDEO

A Ukrainian soldier has shot down a Russian "Shahed" drone with an accurate shot from a "Stinger" MANPADS.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier's accurate shot was posted on social media.

"A Ukrainian soldier shoots down an enemy 'Shahed' in the west of the country with 'Stinger' MANPADS," the caption to the video reads.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Watch more: Ukrainian crew of German "Skynex" air defence system destroys Russian "Shahed" strike UAV. VIDEO

Author: 

Anti-aircraft warfare (1734) Stinger (5) Shahed (937)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 