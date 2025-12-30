Russian occupiers continue their futile attempts to seize more Ukrainian territory in order to create a mythical "buffer zone." Fighting continues near the settlements of Yunakivka, Andriivka, Yablunivka, Varachyne, and Kindrativka in the Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications centre of the "Kursk" Group of Forces.

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Russians are once again inventing "successes"

"Despite the Russians' empty boasts, the forces of the 'Kursk' Group of Forces are giving the enemy a worthy rebuff, leaving them no chance of success. Their only success is in the black tongues of propagandists who present their desires as reality," the statement said.

Read more: Russian troops have advanced near Yunakivka in Sumy region and Sviato-Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

The situation in the village of Khotin

The "Kursk" Group of Forces emphasises: the settlement of Khotin was, remains, and will continue to be under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine! No matter how hard the occupiers try to convince you and, most importantly, themselves of the opposite!

"Therefore, we appeal to local residents: do not pay attention to the enemy's false narratives, remain calm and keep your faith in the AFU! Trust only verified sources of information from the Ukrainian defence forces!" added the press centre.

Watch more: Russian logistics in Sumy region under attack by DIU warriors, enemy is howling with helplessness. VIDEO

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that the occupiers were trying to advance within the Yunakivka and Khotin communities in the Sumy region, but their attempts were unsuccessful.