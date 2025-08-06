ENG
Occupiers attempt to advance within Yunakivka and Khotin communities in Sumy region, but their efforts have failed – SBGS

Russian occupiers are attempting to advance within the Yunakivka and Khotin communities of Sumy region using infantry groups. However, these attempts have yielded no results.

Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, told Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy cannot achieve any results because Ukrainian soldiers are actively countering them, employing artillery and drones and taking out dozens of these infantrymen every day," Demchenko said.

He also noted that the activity of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups has significantly decreased recently.

"However, the threat from the enemy’s sabotage activity has not gone anywhere," he added.

